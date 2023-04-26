President Muhammadu Buhari has offered reasons why late iconic journalist, Peter Enahoro, popularly called by his pen name: Peter Pan, earned public trust.

President Buhari stated this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

Adesina said in the statement: “President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Peter Enahoro, one of Nigeria’s foremost journalists, who died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

“The President believes that as a gifted and iconic journalist, author and publisher, Enahoro earned the public trust by his fearless writings, tenacity, and commitment to the pursuit of truth.

“The President recognises that the passion of the former Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of the Daily Times, Assistant Publicity Officer, Department (now Federal Ministry) of Information and Pioneer Chairman, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission for public service was second to none, and he used his knowledge and mastery to mentor people, who have also added value to journalism practice in the country.

“President Buhari urges those who mourn the demise of this compatriot to reflect on his contributions to the country and build on the many honours credited to him for journalistic excellence.

“May the soul of Peter Pan rest in peace, the President prays.”