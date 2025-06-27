Why Peter Obi’s brother’s house in Lagos was demolished

Documents obtained by The Eagle Online have revealed the circumstances surrounding the demolition of the building of Ejike, the brother of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, in Lagos State.

Obi had on Wednesday said his brother’s property was demolished in Lagos as part of a witch hunt by the government because of his presidential ambition.

In a post on his X handle, the former two-term governor of Anambra State reported how his brother’s house in Lagos State was demolished without any prior notice or court order.

He described it as the height of lawlessness and an impediment towards attracting investors into the country.

According to court papers seen by The Eagle Online, the demolition was carried out in accordance with Form O (Execution of Judgment) in compliance with the judgment delivered by a Lagos State High Court.

The documents, obtained by The Eagle Online on Thursday, showed that the demolition was carried out by court bailiffs in favour of the original land owner, Deborah Olorunlogbon, with protection provided by operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onion, Lagos State.

Olorunlogbon, in Suit No: ID/4378LM/2023, had challenged the stay and occupancy of the land by Ejike, Peter Obi’s brother.

One of the court papers said: “The Claimant filed this suit on June 6, 2023, to claim possession of 57, Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja on the ground that those in possession are squatting and are in possession without the consent or the contract of the Claimant.

“The originating processes and Hearing Notice were served on the Defendant by pasting on the gate of the premises by Toyin Awolesi, a Sheriff of this court on October 6, 2023, and April 22, 2024, at about 11:05 and 10:00am respectively.

“Despite these services, the Defendant did not attend Court and did not file processes to deny the claim of the Claimant.

“The implication of this is that the Defendant is taken to have admitted the facts of the Claimant and is also taken to have conceded to the relief asked for by the Claimant.

“Consequently, the request of the Claimant is granted. Possession of 57, Oduduwa Crescent is granted in favour of the Claimant. Cost summarily assessed as N2m is also granted in favour of the Claimant against the Defendant.”

Following the court ruling, Counsel to the claimant had petitioned the Assistant Inspector of Police in charge of Zone 2 Police Command to report the case of illegal squatters on the said land.

The claimant’s lawyer alleged disobedience to lawful judgement by the occupants of the land and requested for the intervention of the police to maintain law and order.

This was confirmed in a police report sighted by The Eagle Online on Thursday, which was signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Edino Ojali.

According to the letter, Ejike and one Alhaji Babagana Abubakar were invited for interview by the police,

According to the police report, the land was initially allocated to Oluwalogbon by the Federal Government in 2003.

