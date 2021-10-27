Why PDP won’t zone presidency in 2023 – Saraki

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said his party, Peoples Democratic Party, will throw open the 2023 presidential race to all parts of the country.

Saraki said the zoning of the national chairman to the North Central won’t affect who emerges the presidential candidate.

The former Kwara State Governors, who spoke on Arise TV on Tuesday, said the reason for this was because the PDP was looking for the best candidate that can wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “On the issue of zoning, the party has made it very clear in all our meetings that even though we have zoned the position of party offices, it does not preclude anybody that has any presidential ambition.

“Most of our leaders have said that.

“And we have said that at our NEC and all the possible meetings.

“That even though we have taken the chairmanship of the party to the North Central, it does not preclude anyone from contesting.

“What we are looking for is the best candidate that would win the election.”