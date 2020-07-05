The representative of Benue North-East Senatorial District, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has offered reasons why the Peoples Democratic Party will zone the 2023 presidency to the North again.

Suswam, a founding member of the PDP and former Governor of Benue State, offered the explanation in an interview with Sunday Sun.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power said since the PDP did not win the presidency when it was zoned to the North in 2015 and 2019, it must take another shot at it in 2023.

The former member of the House of Representatives told Sunday Sun: “Of course, the PDP will maintain zoning.

“We have not realised it, so the zoning still remains in the North in the PDP.

“In PDP, we zoned the Presidency to the North.

“And have we realised it?

“No.

“So, the zoning still remains in the North for 2023.

“Presidency is not micro-zoned.

“Once you say North, every person in the North is entitled to contest and the best person wins.”

—