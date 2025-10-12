Why PDP lawmakers defected to APC in Ondo — Adeyanju

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Engr. Mike Adeyanju, has offered reasons why the lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state defected to the APC.

The Eagle Online recalls that the remaining two lawmakers on the platform of the PDP in the Ondo State House of Assembly joined the APC on Thursday.

They joined the PDP last week.

Reacting when he spoke with newsmen, Adeyanju commended the movement of the lawmakers to the progressive family, declaring it a sign of peace and unity in the House and quality leadership constantly displayed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, popularly known as Landmark.

He said: “It’s unprecedented.

“APC reigns supreme at the Ondo State House of Assembly as the two members in the opposition party formally joined APC at the floor of the house on Thursday 9th October, 2025.”

He said Aiyedatiwa and Oladiji have ensured a continuous development of the state without any hindrance.

Adeyanju described this move as evidence of unity among the lawmakers and also showed their “interest to see our sunshine state growing to a new level”.

He reiterated that the standard and commitment of the Ondo State Government to deliver dividends of democracy to the people has been upheld, with APC holding sway and prevailing for the good of democracy.