Why our Pastor carried AK-47 — House on the Rock

The House on the Rocks, Abuja branch, has offered explanation on why its Pastor, Uche Aigbe, carried an AK-47 to the alter on Sunday.

It offered the explanation in a statement on Monday following Pastor Aigbe’s grilling and detention by the police.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command had on Monday invited the pastor for questioning, following which he was detained.

The statement by the church said: “On Sunday, February 12, a resident pastor of House on the Rock, Abuja Church, Pastor Uche Aigbe in a message about fighting the good fight with spiritual weapons, carried an unloaded gun to illustrate his message on ‘Guarding your Faith.’

“Pastor Uche has been a leader in House on the Rock, Abuja since 1999 and has always shown exemplary leadership. However, he realises that even with the best of intentions, carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable.

“Without hesitation, Pastor Uche has acknowledged the gravity of his actions and apologises unreservedly for them.

“As a church, House on the Rock rejects all forms of violence and we stand on the good news gospel of Jesus Christ which embraces peace and goodwill for all of mankind.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into this incident, and we will continue to engage internally to ensure this break in protocol does not happen again.”