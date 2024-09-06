Why our Minister should not emerge Commonwealth Secretary General — Gambians

From: Concerned Gambians and Commonwealth Citizens

To: President Paul Kagame

Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth of Nations

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM)

Marlborough House, London

CC:

Secretary General Commonwealth Secretariat

President, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

Africa Regional Chairperson, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association

President, Commonwealth Journalists Association

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, United Kingdom

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, The Gambia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Lesotho

4 September, 2024

Subject: Objection to the Candidacy of Mamadou Tangara, The Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, for the position of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations

Your Excellency,

We, the undersigned citizens of The Gambia and the Commonwealth of Nations, are deeply concerned about The Gambia’s nomination of Mr. Mamadou Tangara, The Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad, for the position of Secretary- General of the Commonwealth of Nations and write to respectfully express our objection to his candidature on the ground that his appointment would negate the principles and values of the Commonwealth.

The call for candidates clearly spells out the profile of the incoming Secretary-General. Having known the candidate and followed his career, we, the undersigned, are keenly aware that Mr. Tangara does not fit this profile. Mr. Mamadou Tangara is bereft of all the qualities of a man of “integrity with a firm commitment to the core values and principles enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.”

We, the undersigned, are aware that Mr. Tangara, as a long-standing member of Cabinet who served as The Gambia’s chief diplomat in the role of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and later as Permanent Representative to the United Nations under Yahya Jammeh’s dictatorship government, frequently denied or defended the human rights abuses and other atrocities committed by that Government, thereby deliberately misleading the international community, including the Commonwealth and its member States. Accordingly, we firmly believe he does not have a history of espousing several of the Commonwealth Charter values that its leaders are expected to uphold.

From 1994 to 2016, The Gambia was under an entrenched dictatorship with President Yahya Jammeh ruthlessly eliminating perceived opponents as “enemies” and dealing with them severely. To effectively dispense with democracy in the country, President Jammeh launched a highly publicized campaign to be king of The Gambia in 2010, and it was at the peak of his rallying of support of the people for his unconstitutional coronation as king that Mr. Mamadou Tangara was first appointed Minister. Mr. Tangara accepted the position of Foreign Affairs Minister at this very critical phase when the country’s existence as a democratic republic was under attack.

Mr. Mamadou Tangara served uninterrupted for six (6) years in high-profile positions and comfortably aligned himself to President Jammeh’s dictatorship from 2010 to 1 December 2016 when Gambians ousted Yahya Jammeh through the polls. Mr. Tangara held the position of Foreign Affairs Minister on various occasions and other appointments, including that of Minister for Fisheries, Water Resources, and National Assembly Matters, and Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology, in which he served until 2013 when he was appointed as Gambian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, a position he held up to the end of President Jammeh’s dictatorship. This is a clear indication that he was a trusted and dependable ally of President Yahya Jammeh, who could be relied upon to hoodwink the international community.

Mr. Mamadou Tangara supported a dictatorship that was prone to weakening state institutions and a state security apparatus that committed human rights abuses with impunity to disappear, maim, kill, torture, and harass unarmed civilians, including political figures, civil servants, journalists, activists, students, and communities. Sexual and gender-based violence was used as a weapon to intimidate not only women and girls but men as well, as evidenced by testimonies and reports of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) in The Gambia that investigated the Yahya Jammeh era.

Not only was Mr. Mamadou Tangara’s silence on the domestic front deafening in the midst of these atrocities, for a significant part of the Yahya Jammeh regime, he managed The Gambia’s foreign and diplomatic relations, providing the international community, including the Commonwealth and its member States, a false picture of the situation in the country.

In espousing the true values of the Commonwealth, the Secretary-General should work to protect all the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Commonwealth Citizens. Mr. Mamadou Tangara’s professional track record does not demonstrate the courage to speak up for and protect Commonwealth Citizens.

As Foreign Minister, Mr. Mamadou Tangara threatened the safety of Gambians, whom he perceived “as enemies of the state” in compliance with Jammeh’s definition.

Between 2011 and 2012, on at least two occasions, he sought the support of the Government of Mali to extradite Ndey Tapha Sosseh, former president of The Gambia Press Union and Secretary General of the Coalition for Change Gambia, Civil Society Associations the Gambia (CSAG), who fled into exile in Mali for her safety. The Malian Government stood firm in their request for proof of the obviously false accusations of treason, sedition, and wanting to overthrow the Government upon which Mr. Tangara’s extradition request was based. Ms. Sosseh faced imprisonment and death if she was extradited. She made this statement in her testimony at the TRRC, but Minister Mamadou Tangara vehemently denied these charges even though the facts speak otherwise.

In 2013, as Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the UN, Mamadou Tangara was involved in a public brawl with Gambian activists picketing outside the Ritz Carlton Hotel in New York, where President Yahya Jammeh stayed to attend the 68th UN General Assembly. In a bid to silence the protestors and deny them their right to free expression and freedom of assembly, Mr. Mamadou Tangara verbally insulted the picketers who were protesting against the absence of democracy and lack of adherence to the rule of law in The Gambia. Mr. Tangara’s insults provoked a fistfight with Falai Baldeh and Bakary Jarju on Friday, 27 September 2013.

On 3 October 2013, the Government of The Gambia withdrew from the Commonwealth stating that “The Gambia will never be a member of any neo-colonial institution and will never be a party to any institution that represents an extension of colonialism” in reaction to a UK Foreign Office Report which singled out The Gambia for its human rights record, citing cases of unlawful detention, illegal closures of newspapers and discrimination against minority groups amid worldwide condemnation on the illegal executions of nine death row inmates, including one woman. Mr. Mamadou Tangara was Permanent Representative to the UN at the time.

Since his reinstatement as Permanent Representative to the UN in May 2017, followed by his re-appointment as Foreign Minister of The Gambia on 29 June 2018, Mr. Mamadou Tangara, has sought to rebrand his image. Yet, his above noted conduct and past ministerial roles in the service of a murderous dictator are neither consistent with the standards and expectations of the professional history of a Secretary-General of the Commonwealth nor with The Commonwealth Charter. Therefore, we hereby submit our strong opposition to Mr. Tangara’s candidacy for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Yours sincerely,

Concerned Gambians and Commonwealth Citizens

Coordinator: Cherno M. Njie

Contact: [email protected]

Spokesperson: Madi Jobarteh

Contact: [email protected].

