Why Oshiomhole opposed son’s nomination as commissioner, Edo deputy governor reveals

Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, has disclosed that former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, opposed the nomination of his son, Cyril, as Commissioner for Health.

Speaking on the development during an appearance on Channels Television on Wednesday, Idahosa refuted allegations of nepotism and state capture, stating that the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress opposed his son’s nomination.

“This position has nothing to do with Adams Oshiomhole. In fact, Adams opposed it. He was against the nomination because of the vision the governor has for the people of Edo State.

“The governor made the decision to appoint Cyril based on competence, not because of his father.”

Furthermore, Idahosa described Cyril as a seasoned medical doctor who is fully qualified to serve in the cabinet.

He said, “Senator Adams Oshiomhole is a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his son, like any other individual, has his own destiny. Cyril is a seasoned medical doctor.

“He studied in Nigeria and went on to further his studies in the United States. He is fully qualified to be in the cabinet.

“The fact that he is Oshiomhole’s son does not disqualify him from holding a position he is competent to manage. He will serve as Commissioner for Health based on merit.”

