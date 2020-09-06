The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the September 19 governorship election in the state, Godwin Obaseki, has said one of the reasons his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, is against his reelection bid is his reversal of the sale of Edaiken Market, which the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress allegedly sold to his friends.

Obaseki, who made the revelation while addressing party faithful in Wards 8 and 10, Egor Local Government Area in continuation of his campaign, maintained that the battle over who wins the forthcoming election is between him (Obaseki) and Oshiomhole, and not the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

He assured that Edo State people with their votes for the PDP will on September 19, 2020 render the sacked National Chairman of the APC politically irrelevant.

According to the governor: “Oshiomhole sold Edaiken Market to his friends who charged exorbitant rates that were beyond the reach of traders who needed the lock-up shops.

“I reversed the sale of Edaiken Market and brought the rates down to the level that our people can afford.

“That pitted me against the godfather.

“He said that I cannot be a Governor.

“Is he God?

“Are we fools?”

Obaseki assured that the forthcoming gubernatorial election will put an end to godfatherism in the state, urging voters to come out en masse to vote for the PDP to enable him consolidate on his achievements in the first term.

He queried: “A child that was born 22 years ago, since Nigeria’s democracy in 1999, is that child not old enough to be a man by now?

“This democracy will continue and even beyond us by the grace of God.

“If you come, do your own, and if another person comes, allow him to play his own part and leave.

“That man (Oshiomhole) is very dangerous.

“See the party they put under his watch, he has destroyed it.

“This fight is between Oshiomhole and me.

“The fight is not between me and Ize-Iyamu.

“We will bury Oshiomhole politically.

“We have retired him and on September 19, 2020, we will bury him politically.”

Obaseki expressed optimism that he will defeat Oshiomhole in the gubernatorial election, including in Oshiomhole’s Ward 10 in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.