Why only NCDC breaks news on COVID-19 discoveries in states — Commissioner

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, says the need to maintain proper coordination and accurate harmonisation of information made the National Centre for Disease Control the only anchor of updates regarding Coronavirus Disease discoveries in states.

She said on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti that such diligence prosecution of events surrounding COVID-19 made distortions totally impossible, as all cases would have to be proven beyond doubts.

Yaya-Kolade told the News Agency of Nigeria that though states still had a great role to play in the entire process, their initial job, however, stops at identifying suspected cases of victims.

She said they were also expected to send blood samples and other necessary information to the NCDC and other appropriate quarters for further screening and then wait for final results.

According to her, such suspected cases are thereafter kept in designated states’ isolation centres where they are observed and later moved to treatment centres, until certified free.

The commissioner commended the NCDC for living up to its mandate since the virus outbreak was first reported in the country.

She said the professional way the NCDC had handled its activities helped in no small measure in tackling the disease substantially.

Yaya-Kolade said the Ekiti State Infectious Disease Control Centre, Ado-Ekiti had been forthcoming in the treatment of the two index cases so far recorded in the state.

She said Governor Kayode Fayemi, also the Chairman of the state’s Taskforce on COVID-19, had not left any stone unturned in the effective management of the disease and in in creating awareness.

She said the government also took precautionary measures such as restriction of movement, imposition of curfew and closure of Ekiti boundaries with other states, among several others.

She said the state was closely monitoring the 41 contacts that had been put in self-isolation.

Yaya-Kolade, who confirmed the reality and seriousness of Coronavirus, urged residents to follow guidelines put in place by government to curtail its spread in Ekiti.

