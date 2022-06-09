Why older women prefer younger lovers, by Tiwa Says

I am sure we all are used to the trend of men chasing and dating younger women. It is commonplace, but did you know that women are now going after younger men?

This is not to say that it is a new thing. It has just become rampant. I know some people may frown at this.

But it doesn’t stop it from happening. Before you judge, there are a lot of reasons why older women would prefer younger lovers.

Here are a few reasons:

1. Less baggage: After a hard day’s work, what everyone needs is someone they can unload onto. A woman finds this very soothing. While coming home to an older man may offer a listening ear, a younger man definitely has lesser responsibilities to worry about, and so he can sit still and wait for his woman to vent long enough without whining.

Eager to try out new things: Older men may have reservations about new adventures, but the younger men are willing to go all out to try new things. This adds spice to the already hot affair. Lifestyle: The modern woman wants to be allowed some level of freedom and “me time” in a relationship. If she is involved in a relationship with a man of her age or slightly older, she is bound to answer to many things. From about her whereabouts, to who she is speaking with and visiting, amongst others. On the other hand, the younger man, ready to spend time with friends, may not worry much about his lady’s whereabouts until she is around and calls for his attention. This allows the woman time to indulge in personal time without drafting a list of explanations for later. She wants to feel young again: When a woman dates a younger man, she is exposed to a life that she would have otherwise forgotten about. The playful romance, romantic outings and youthful love can make her feel like she is reliving her younger years, also knowing that she can easily attract a guy many years younger than her will make her feel more beautiful. The presence of a younger man will also keep a woman in touch with the latest trends, music, movies, fashion and media – something she may not have had a chance to focus on while juggling her other responsibilities. Younger men are more fun: Older men can be burdened by many responsibilities like pressure at work, mortgage payments, children from previous relationships and so on. These are just some of the things that can take the fun and freedom out of an older single man’s life. Younger men on the other hand have fewer things to worry about, which can make them more fun-loving and spontaneous. They are more willing to go out for that midnight pizza without worrying about waking up early the next day or they will eagerly party on a weekday without fussing about a hangover the next morning. He is also more readily available for an impromptu date.

All these factors make a relationship with a younger man a much less serious endeavour and a whole lot more fun, and sometimes, that’s exactly what an older woman is looking for.

Dating a younger guy can spice things up in bed: Younger men often have more stamina and are more willing to experiment sexually than older men, rediscovering how it feels to be loved and cherished by a man can make a woman prolong her relationship with her boy toy. She likes to be in charge in a relationship: Dating a younger man can enable a woman to hold the reins of the relationship in her hands. Since she has more life experience, she may have a better say in important matters. She derives a thrill out of it: Some women love to break societal norms and ageist stereotypes. They do not believe in needing to follow all that is generally approved by society at large. They want to stand out and dating a younger man certainly does that for them. They enjoy people’s reactions when they learn about the age gap and derive immense pleasure from having a young attractive man at their side.

In conclusion, I believe love should be free and without restrictions as long as it’s between consenting grown-ups.

