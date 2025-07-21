Why Obi, El-Rufai are yet to officially join us — ADC

The African Democratic Congress has offered explanation on why the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, are yet to officially join the party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi, stated during a news conference he addressed in Abuja on Sunday.

Asked why some of the coalition leaders have yet to join the ADC, Abdullahi said he could only speak in respect of Obi and El-Rufai in that regard.

He said: “They were granted leave to complete the process of elections, the by-election and the election of their governorship candidates, like the case of Mr. Obi in their legacy parties.

“They have people who have obtained nomination forms to contest elections on the platform of those parties.

“So it’s only logical and fair that they are allowed to complete that process.

“But they are solidly in the coalition.

“As soon as that process is completed, they will move in fully.”

