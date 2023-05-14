Why Obi deserves to be celebrated — Sam Amadi

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Dr. Sam Amadi, has stated that the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, remains a leader who should be celebrated for setting a standard in frugality and financial prudence in public office.

Amadi’s remarks followed a recent report in the media accusing the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, of approving N2 billion for the purchase of luxury vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives.

He explained that such level of wastage of public funds can only be obtainable when people do not appreciate the frugality and high level of financial discipline with which great leaders like Obi handled public resources.

It would be recalled that Obi, as the then Governor of Anambra State, met an empty coffer when he assumed office.

However, at the end of his eight years tenure, Obi left behind a litany of achievements and a savings of over N75 billion.

Praising Obi for his level of financial discipline, Amadi stated: “Peter Obi didn’t give himself a pension and no fancy cars, still you don’t applaud him.

“You prefer the one that collects billions.”