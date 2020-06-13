The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has offered reasons for the disqualification of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from standing for the governorship primaries of the party.

Oshiomhole spoke in on a Channels TV special programme: “Democracy Day.”

He spoke hours after the APC’s Screening Committee headed by Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, disqualified Obaseki for the June 22, 2020 primaries.

He told Channels TV: “I can’t comment on it now.

“We are just following our party constitution.

“We have a screening committee, they turned out a report.

“And the report is subject to the appeal committee for anyone who chooses to appeal against the findings of the screening committee.

“The purpose of the screening is to take nothing for granted.

“And until they go through the appeal process, I as the National Chairman cannot comment on it.”