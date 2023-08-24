Why NYSC should be stopped — Actress Kate Henshaw

Joy Bakare

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has called for the annual National Youth Service Corps scheme to be stopped for the inability to protect the corps members.

The position of the actress followed news of the abduction of eight prospective Corps members in Zamfara State.

Henshaw took to her Twitter handle to express her dissatisfaction with the scheme.

According to her, the integrity of the scheme has been compromised and is no longer a memorable experience as it was in her days.

Henshaw noted that travelling is no longer safe for the corps members and therefore should be scrapped.

The actress recounted her experience traveling to her state of deployment by road and air, emphasising how safe it was during her day.

She claimed that the programme has consistently put the lives of graduates at risk and ought to be canceled.

ALSO READ:

Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Mbappe in current window

Henshaw tweeted: “When I served in the North, it was a very memorable experience.

“Travelling from Bauchi by road to the airport was safe & then flying to Lagos just with my NYSC ID card, which also got me rebate on my ticket.

“It’s time to SCRAP this idea since corpers can’t travel within this country without let or hindrance! Stop putting the lives of young people at risk with moribund ideas.

“Security is a priority & needs to be sorted totally, not technically.”