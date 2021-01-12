Renowned politician and Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said some actors in the Northern part of Nigeria are afraid of the call for the restructuring of the country because they are facing a crisis of unity and are uncertain about what it portends for them.

Utomi spoke at a virtual media parley on Sunday, organised by Nzuko Umunna, Ovation and Njenje Media, ahead of the conference to foster national cohesion and development.

He said the North cannot stand on its own without the rest of Nigeria as less than five states can unite as one.

The second edition of the: “Never Again Conference: 51 Years After The Nigerian-Biafran Civil War,” will hold virtually for the first time January 14, 2021.

Utomi said: “There is a real crisis in the North that the South don’t understand.

“They are painters of people who hate each other very much.

“That is the truth of the matter.

“That is why they are scared of restructuring because they don’t know where it will lead them.

“And outside of Nigeria, they are formless, there is no North.”

Utomi, however, urged the Northern leaders to eschew such fears, adding that restructuring will help the North become productive and move away from the poverty status.

According to him, the North became poorer, especially post-Civil War, because of the sharing formula of Nigeria, where they rely on the Federal Government for their share of revenue, which has made them really unproductive.

Utomi, during the parley, announced that the second edition of the “Never Again Conference” will have Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, deliver the keynote address, while former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, will be the Special Guest of Honour.

He added that the conference will be chaired by Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu.

According to him, among the eminent Panelists are the only surviving Minister from the First Republic, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi; Alhaji Tanko Yakassai; Peter Obi; Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed; Senator Shehu Sani; Lady Onyeka Onwenu; Ambassador Godknows Igali; Alhaji Ahmed Joda; Prof. Ladi Hamalai; and Charity Shekari.

Utomi added: “It is recalled that Nigeria fought a bitter and internecine 30-month Civil War that left in its wake a sharply divided nation with mutual suspicion, hatred and resentment across racial and regional lines.

“An estimated one million victims were killed immediately before and during the war.”

“The conference will x-ray the issues that led to the Civil War and the need for patriots to work together to achieve national cohesion, especially in the light of several centrifugal tendencies within the polity.”