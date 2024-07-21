Why NNPCL is getting bad publicity despite giant strides — Ex-GMDs

Former Group Managing Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited have expressed dissatisfaction over the negative commentaries on the national oil firm despite its giant strides since its privatisation under its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari.

The former GMDs stated their position in a communique issued after their meeting at the former CEOs Forum in Abuja.

Those who attended the meeting and signed the communique were Dr. Jackson Gaius Obaseki, Chief Chamberlain Oyibo, Engr. Funsho Kupolokun, Engr. Abubakar Lawal Yar’adua, Engr. Austen Oniwon, Engr. Andrew Yakubu and Engr. Abiye Membere, a former Group Executive Director in charge of Exploration and Production, who also served as a resource person at the meeting.

According to the former GMDs, the limited information in the public space on the strides of the NNPCL led to the misleading commentaries on its activities.

They said in the communique: “We also noted that limited information is in the public domain on NNPC’s operations since transition to a private commercial entity.

“This has led to misleading commentary which we believe is not in tandem with the strides achieved by the company.”

So also did the former GMDs speak on the increasing number of illegal refineries being discovered in the country.

They said: “We empathise with the management team over the state of onshore operations with over seven thousand illegal refineries destroyed and over five thousand illegal connections removed.

“We reiterate that any attack on crude oil and gas facilities as well as illegal refining are acts of criminality and economic sabotage.

“Therefore, all activities hindering oil and gas exploration and production in Nigeria must be sanctioned.”

The communique, titled: “Communique Issued at the Conclusion of the Meeting of Former NNPC GMDs at the CEO Forum in Abuja,” reads in full: “We, the former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of NNPC, express our unwavering support for the current leadership and their commendable efforts in advancing the company’s strategic objectives across key sectors.

“Today, 20th July, 2024, NNPC hosted a CEO Forum attended by the underlisted with the senior management staff. The forum provided insights on NNPC’s transition post PIA, the challenges and opportunities therefrom.

“We obtained insights into NNPC’s business activities in the context of global energy industry dynamics, strategic aspirations and operational updates. In particular, oil and gas production growth plan, gas infrastructure project delivery plan, progress on refinery rehabilitation and issues related to petroleum product supply and energy security were discussed.

“We commend Mele Kyari as the first Group CEO to implement the PIA, and noted with satisfaction the progress made with hope that its limitations will be addressed over time.

We also acknowledge with satisfaction the significant progress made in:

Increasing crude oil and gas production

Funding of upstream operations and investments

Gas supply and infrastructure development for domestic and export including CNG and LPG delivery

Refineries rehabilitation progress

Reduction in carbon emissions and commercialisation of Nigeria’s vast gas resources.

“We expressed our satisfaction in the achievements recorded and encouraged the management team to continue advancing strategies to improve operations, grow portfolio, and manage talent.

“We note with satisfaction the continuation of the policy on recruitment which takes into consideration the principles of diversity and inclusion as well as performance based career progression via a transparent process.

“We also noted that limited information is in the public domain on NNPC’s operations since transition to a private commercial entity. This has led to misleading commentary which we believe is not in tandem with the strides achieved by the company.

“We empathise with the management team over the state of onshore operations with over seven thousand illegal refineries destroyed and over five thousand illegal connections removed.

“We reiterate that any attack on crude oil and gas facilities as well as illegal refining are acts of criminality and economic sabotage. Therefore, all activities hindering oil and gas exploration and production in Nigeria must be sanctioned.

“We appreciate that the PIA has made provisions for the Host communities’ development and also provided for sustainable funding. We trust that Government Security Agencies will do the needful and ensure that crude oil theft, illegal refining and activities of pipeline vandals are stopped to allow for investment and growth of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“We appreciate the support that all tiers of Government and the Nigerian citizens continue to give NNPC and trust that this will be sustained by the present administration of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

