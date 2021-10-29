Why Nnamdi Kanu must be released unconditionally — Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, has adduced reasons why the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra must be released by the Federal Government unconditionally.

He spoke on Wednesday via his Facebook page while giving an update on his visit to the IPOB leader in detention.

Kanu is being held at the facility of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

Ejiofor wrote: “A number of compelling applications will be heard on the 10th day of November 2021. The full details will be made public on this date.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was properly briefed on the urgent demands of the United Nations Working Group, and the consequences of the failure of the States affected by this instruction to comply with their demand.

“The World is now asking compelling questions @freeMaziNnamdiKanu; it is no longer business as usual.

“The State can never be allowed to benefit from their own wrongdoing and gross infraction of our Client’s rights. The hour has come for these infractions to be accounted for, and the World is now actively involved.

“Our demand is simple: the unconditional release of our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and nothing more, because he cannot be tried on speculation. Our Client Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any offence known to law.”