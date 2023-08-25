Why Nigerians will experience more hardship under Tinubu — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has offered the reason Nigerians will suffer more hardship under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency.

The cleric made this known in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin on happenings in the country.

Ayodele revealed that Nigerians will experience more hardship in the coming days because God is against a Muslim-Muslim presidency for the nation.

He made it known that the people are facing the consequences of voting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, which he warned them against several times before the election.

The prophet recounted that he was criticised for speaking against the Muslim-Muslim ticket during the campaign period because many people, including clerics, failed to see beyond their noses.

He stated that supporters of the All Progressives Congress felt he hated Muslims and Tinubu due to his constant prophecies against another APC government, but said he has now been vindicated following the hardship being faced in the country.

Prophet Ayodele said: “Where are the clerics supporting the Muslim-Muslim ticket?

“They have turned against the government because they couldn’t see beyond their nose.

“It’s not about hating any religion, it’s about doing what God wants.

“God doesn’t support the Muslim-Muslim ticket and till today, it’s still the same.

“Nigerians are yet to experience hardship, just like I warned before this government, Buhari’s tenure will be a joke compared to what this present government will bring to Nigerians.

“It’s just barely three months and we are already wailing, it’s going to be a long ride and it will not be easy.

“When I warned them, many of the APC supporters believed I hated Tinubu or had personal issues with him.

“Some even felt I hated Muslims and that’s why I strongly stood against the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“They are all jokers and now, I am sure they have seen that my prophecies against Tinubu’s presidency weren’t a result of personal issues, it was God’s directive to warn his people.”

Primate Ayodele further explained that God loves Nigerians and that’s why he warned them against returning APC to power or voting a Muslim-Muslim ticket, but they refused God’s directives and followed sentiments in choosing a leader.

He urged Nigerians to prepare for more hardship as he foresees tougher days ahead.

He mentioned that it is only God’s mercy that can save Nigerians from the evil days ahead.

The prophet said: God loves Nigerians, He wants us to have the best people in government, He warned us against another APC government but the people failed to listen.

“They allowed sentiments to push them to make the wrong decision in choosing a leader and now, the consequence is very visible.

“Nigerians should prepare for more hardship, tougher days are coming, and there is no hope in sight unless God decides to show us mercy.

“God doesn’t support a Muslim-Muslim ticket and he will not support it.

“I told Nigerians but they failed to listen.”