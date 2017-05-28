Why Nigerians should stop drumbeats of war, by Adesoji Adesugba

1966 is playing itself out again in Nigeria. Today, I can hear the sound of the drums like I did then. The noise of the call to war. I was not too young in the late sixties to know about the civil war in my country. Of course, I vividly recall an enemy plane bombing Lagos during the war. I was out playing soccer with my friends when the bombs hit somewhere in the Yaba area of Lagos. I recall how we all scampered to our various homes. Though living in Lagos, far away we thought from the scene of war, the consequences of such situations were visible to us, kids, as we were, when refugees from the front lines, arrived the city in droves in different sad conditions with their tales of woes.

For those who do not know or pretend not to know the effects of war, they need not go far to see today’s devastation of Northeastern Nigeria from the Boko Haram insurgency. If they are not satisfied, they can check footages of the wars in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Iraq, Rwanda, Afghanistan and Syria on YouTube. The scenario is horrible. Life will become different as we know it. Humanity will become less than animals. We will descend to the abyss of hell without actually dying. People shall wish for death in the midst of death, and pain, blood, and grief shall be everyday companions of those in a land that once knew peace. Then the value of peace shall dawn on the actors, but it will be difficult to find.

Let us note that all our friends and brothers in Nigeria who have nothing to do with this awful propaganda will be made to go Eastwards where they have no bearings or ties. Mind you, since the Southeast of Nigeria is landlocked those who seek the State of Biafra will continue to insist on including parts of the South-South of Nigeria, and of course we should expect disagreements. Conflicts and disagreements such as this are what starts wars. Those who will suffer most are children, women and old people. Of course, expect the maiming and killing of many youths in their prime as they will be the ones to do the battle. Do not forget the millions of people (mostly the young) who were killed by both sides during the Nigerian Civil war in the sixties.

For all those who are keeping quiet now, know that you will not have the chance to speak as you would now once the war starts. We all have the opportunity to speak out for peace now. Now is the time to blow the ember of a peaceful coexistence and not war. Now is the time to form groups for peace. Now is the time to use your social media platforms to preach the gospel of peace to your followers. I am yet to see groups like Igboland Against War (IAW), Yorubas Against War (YAW), Hausa Against War (HAW), Igbos love Nigeria (ILN), Yorubas for an Equitable Nigeria (YEN), Hausas for One Nigeria (HON), dominate the social discussion.

Let us avoid the carnage that may take the lives of millions of Nigeria, talk is cheaper than war, and it is the only option that will eventually settle our differences. In war, all sides will lose and eventually there will always be devastation, more hatred, unfulfilled dreams, suspicion, loss of lives and properties, economic and political collapse. Even the little we have now won’t be there, food will be scarce, families will be separated, our daughters will be forced by the war into prostitution, our children will be conscripted to fight a war they do not understand, death shall be our daily companion, and human life will become worthless.

As for those who would have caused the carnage, the high and mighty, the wealthy political elite, they will run away abroad and leave the poor and middle class to bear the brunt. Countries will shut their borders, and many will be trapped in the hellhole that Nigeria will become.

We can yet avoid this seemingly impending Hiroshima. Let the political elites from all the warring ethnic groups this time around, and sincerely too, sit down and work out the modalities for equity, justice, and peaceful coexistence, as we all stand to gain as a united Nigeria. Let all our brothers, sisters, wives and husbands stand up to speak for unity, peace, equity, and justice. There are more Igbo outside Igboland than inside. Yorubas, Hausas, Ibibios, Ogoris, Idomas and indeed all Nigerians stand to lose everything and gain nothing from this act that is playing out. Everyone will be affected by war, so, before it becomes irreversible let this death bearing vehicle stop and move no more.

. Prof. Adesugba, an Economic Development Specialist and the Chairman of the Editorial Board of Sahel Standard, writes from Abuja.

