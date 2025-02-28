Why Nigeria is still groping for good governance — Gov. Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said that the lack of public accountability, weak institutions, passivity of citizens and civil society organisations are reasons Nigeria is still groping for good governance

Governor Fubara stated this at the 6th Yearly Lecture of SWAAYA Limited, publishers of Freedom Online, on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the lecture, titled: “Nigeria’s Socio- Political Challenges: Whose Fault, Leaders or the Led?,” brought together politicians and media experts among others.

Fubara, who was represented by a former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Tele Ikuru, said that as long as citizens and civil society organisations remain passive, bad governance would continue.

He said: “There is a symbiotic relationship between leadership and followership.

“Leaders emerge from the same society they govern.

“If the people demand accountability, credible leaders are more likely to emerge.

“If citizens remain passive, bad governance will continue.”

According to Fubara, elected officials such as governors, legislators, and other political appointees have the mandate to serve the people and implement policies for national progress.

Also Read:

He said that people also had the power to influence leadership by making informed choices and holding leaders accountable for their actions.

He said the country had battled several socio-political challenges, including economic stagnation, unemployment, and corruption over the years, adding that it was time to change the narrative.

He decried electoral issues such as violence, rigging, and voter intimidation, saying the problems had constricted the space for the emergence of credible leaders.

Fubara also said weak public institutions, poor infrastructure, and institutional failures had exacerbated governance challenges.

The governor frowned at tribal politics and lack of engagement of leaders, saying these had impacted the country’s democracy negatively.

He said: “Instead of demanding good governance, some citizens support politicians based on ethnic or party loyalty rather than competence.

“Society often tolerates and even celebrates corrupt leaders, making accountability difficult.

“Many people do not actively engage with government policies, public hearings, or hold leaders accountable between elections.”

Highlighting the roles of the civil society and the media in exposing corruption and advocating for policy changes, Fubara said both leaders and citizens must take responsibility to address leadership challenges.

He said that public interest must be at the centre of public policy.

Calling for ethical leadership and improved electoral integrity, he said that political parties must prioritise candidates with integrity and competence.

He said: “Nigeria, we must break the cycle of poor leadership and passive followership by fostering a culture of civic engagement and ethical governance.

He said: “Foreigners will not fix Nigeria for us.

“Until Nigerians take full ownership of the country’s problems and solutions, the cycle of poor governance and underdevelopment will persist.”

Senator Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State, said most of the problems Nigeria was faced with had to do with poor leadership.

Also speaking, Prof. Akinyemi Onigbinde, Executive Secretary, Centre for Policy and Development Studies, said politicians must begin to play their game the right way to strengthen democracy.

Also, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, said that bad leadership and followership had affected the country’s progress.

Adams also called for a strong opposition, saying no good governance could come out out of any democracy with weak opposition.

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and Chairman of the occasion, while tracing the history of Nigeria’s socio-political challenges, commended the guest speaker and publisher for the theme of the lecture.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Online, Gabriel Akinadewo, commended the guest speakers.

Akinadewo said he was certain they would do justice to the topic.

He said there was the need to distinguish between political manoeuvring and substantive governance.

He said: “Today, we confront a fundamental question: What do Nigerians expect between now and the 2027 presidential election?

“This inquiry leads us to examine the relationship between citizens and their elected representatives, and the accountability that binds them.”

Stating that Nigeria’s political and judicial systems require urgent reform, the publisher said” “As the world advances, Nigeria cannot afford stagnation.”

Other speakers at the event included Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democracy Party; and retired Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade, former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State and former Minister of Police Affairs.

Post Views: 9