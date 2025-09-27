Why Nigeria holds a special place in the world, by Ehi Braimah

If senior secondary school students of Nigerian origin were asked to write an essay with the title of this article, I can say confidently that it would be interesting and highly competitive. I have done several articles on the subject in the past and my central theme has always been that we do not have any other country to call our own; so, we must join hands together in the task of nation-building and make Nigeria a better place.

In a random survey last week, I asked some friends and associates of diverse professional backgrounds to tell me why they think Nigeria is a great country to provide additional context for this article. Their responses were similar in tone and perspective, suggesting indeed that we have a lot of positive attributes that can differentiate the Nigerian brand globally in spite of those who knowingly damage the brand or deliberately de-market Nigeria.

But when we push the right narrative about Nigeria consistently, the story will change for good. I am not talking about propaganda. How the rest of the world see us, or what they think of us, is our “public image,” and it is essentially the aggregation of our activities (what we do, whether good or bad) and how we communicate those activities.What of the things we say about the country? A positive public image is critical in influencing public opinion and building trust.

The good news from my survey is that Nigeria is poised for greatness despite our current challenges. The respondents generally agree that the strategic importance and relevance of Nigeria in the world cannot be ignored

From my findings, we can immediately point to the following advantages: Nigeria’s population (during his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, vice president Kashim Shettima told the world that our population is 234 million), the size of our economy, nature’s wonders, tourism, and hospitality; technology and innovation, regional power, food and cuisine, investors and investment opportunities, rich cultural heritage and diversity, music and entertainment, vibrant cities, our resilience and strong sense of community, successful entrepreneurs and outstanding professionals.

It is important to note that how we take advantage of these existing strategic opportunities depends on how we roll our dice. But one thing is clear: Nigeria’s story needs to be redefined by building a strong narrative, showcasing our strengths, opportunities and successes. No one, except Nigerians, can tell the story better.

Nigeria is a land of vibrant energy, boundless potential, and a story waiting to be told. From the pulsating rhythms of Afrobeats to the roaring cheers for the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s cultural nuances and economic vitality offer a compelling platform to reshape our global image.

Make no mistake about it, Nigeria is the giant of Africa and the next economic frontier of the world. By 2050, it is being projected that our population will hit 400 million, making Nigeria the third most populous country in the world after India and China.

Our leaders must begin to worry about how to harness the potential of our huge population. For example, a huge workforce with immense skills, talents and expertise can drive economic growth and development, while businesses will thrive and grow in the huge domestic market because we have the numbers.

As a founding member of the African Union (AU), Nigeria’s current push for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) is a measure of our regional leadership and influence in Africa, and an opportunity to strengthen our global relationships. This is an audacious move which deserves the support of all Nigerians, except that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is yet to appoint ambassadors and high commissioners for our foreign missions after over two years in office.

It is scandalous that Africa with 54 countries and about 1.5 billion people has no representation on the UN Security Council comprising the following five permanent members: United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom.

These five members have veto power over substantive resolutions, meaning a single negative vote can block adoption of a proposal. Nigeria can leverage its contributions to global peace and security which VP Shettima alluded to in his address. In addition, Nigeria can continue to advocate for reforms in UNSC, including increasing the number of permanent seats and improving representation for Africa.

To again underscore our global influence, Nigeria is bidding to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Abuja. It will be the first time an African country is hosting the Games if we win the bid. The Games is held every four years across the world, and India is the other country bidding with us. Call it soft diplomacy if you like, but President Tinubu says our bid to host the Games is a dream that must be realised. The 2026 Games will be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland from July 26 to August 2.

We are not just the country with the most arable land for nothing. I emphasised this point in my last article, where I recommended that Nigeria should build global food brands, one category at a time. Our country is blessed with the largest population of black people in the world. Shouldn’t this important characteristic count for something? There’s hardly any part of the world where you will not find a Nigerian.

The dynamic business environment has seen big players investing in the Nigerian economy, creating employment and paying significant taxes. Mind you, these billionaires and philanthropists are not local champions, as they have their tentacles spread far and wide. They include Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Arthur Eze, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Folorunso Alakija, Theophilus Danjuma, Cletus Ibeto, and Leo Stan Ekeh.

I am happy to also celebrate Nigerians who are distinguishing themselves in different fields all over the world. It is a long list, but let me recognise Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary general of the United Nations; Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, the immediate past president of the African Development Bank; Dr. Ngozi Nkonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organisation, and Benedict Oramah, president of Afreximbank.

What of our literary giants? These are impressive writers who have made significant contributions to our literary landscape. They include Chinua Achebe, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Buchi Emecheta, Ben Okri, Flora Nwapa, Cyprian Ekwesi, Amos Tutola, Ken Saro-Wiwa and Elechi Amadi.

With over 300 ethnic groups, Nigeria is one of the ethnically diverse countries in the world. This diversity is reflected in our music, languages, food, costumes, dance, art and literature.

Nigeria’s music scene is home to global sensations such as Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, Wizkid, Tems, Rema, Ayra Starr, Tuface, Ruger, Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Olamide, Kizz Daniel, Yemi Alade, Fireboy and Adekunle Gold. They have turned Afrobeats into a universal language, with some of them recording over one billion streams on Spotify.

Similarly, Nollywood, the world’s second largest film industry, has been collaborating with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to spotlight Nigerian stories and movie stars, captivating international audiences. I doff my hat for Pete Edochie, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Kunle Afolayan, Ramsey Nouah, Tony Monjaro, Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Genevive Nnaji,Omoni Oboli, Mary Njoku, and Mercy Johnson, just to name a few.

Whether it is medicine and healthcare, technology and IT, academia and education, journalism, law, science, engineering, creative economy, hospitality, banking and finance or sports, Nigerians are excelling around the world.

Nigeria’s tech space is buzzing with innovations, especially in the fintech sector, with companies like Paystack, Flutterwave and Interswitch leading from the front. With over 200 fintech companies operating in the country, the sector is driven by the need for financial inclusion.

In Rotary International, the global humanitarian service organisation founded in 1905, the only African who has been president to date was Jonathan Majiyagbe, a Nigerian. He was the 2003-2004 president of the organisation.

Another Nigerian was announced as president-elect of the organisation on August 28. He is Yinka Babalola and he will assume office as president of Rotary International on July 1, 2026.

In broadcasting, Dr. John Momoh, Chairman/CEO of Channels Media Group and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of Arise News, are trailblazers. They introduced innovations that have consistently improved the ratings of both TV channels, and their viewers are loving it. I salute their courage and vision for doing things differently. With over 30 years in the business, Channels TV which has about 1.6 billion views on YouTube continues to demonstrate a commitment to long-term success.

Did you know that Nigeria is the largest producer of yam, shea butter, cassava, cowpea, sorghum, and taro in the world? The list goes on. Nigeria is also the 3rd largest producer of sweet potato and ginger, and the 4th largest producer of palm oil, cocoa and sesame seed in the world. Please fact-check me, as I would be happy to be corrected.

Our Bonny Light crude oil is one of the most desirable crude oil grades globally, attracting marketers and commanding high prices due to its exceptional quality. Can’t you see that we are truly blessed? TheDangote Refinery is a game-changer for Nigeria’s oil industry. With an investment of about $20 billion, the refinery is capable of processing 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest single-train refinery in the world.

Nigeria ranks 9th globally in terms of proven gas reserves, and is the largest holder of gas reserves in Africa, indicating a significant resource base for our energy needs. We are also endowed with an array of over 44 different types of solid minerals, spread across more than 500 locations.

We are also known for our resilience, creativity, hardwork and entrepreneurial spirit. Nigerians are generally warm and hospitable people, with a distinctive ability to adapt to situations, however inconvenient or difficult. Our strong sense of community – a form of local area network to support one another– promotes family values, helping us reduce social tension and playing a pivotal role in everyday life.

I cannot end this piece without talking about our tourism assets and nature’s wonders. When I wrote that “Nigeria is the Greenest Nation in Africa” in my last article, a key component of that positioning statement is “tourism.”

Nigeria is blessed with several enchanting touristic sites, festivals and carnivals across the country. The Benin Museum in Edo State is treasure trove of history and culture, showcasing the rich heritage of the ancient Kingdom of Benin. Some of the top attractions at the museum include bronze artifacts, ivory carvings, textiles and fabrics, and ceremonial objects.

The Benn Moats, also known as the Great Benin Wall, is a remarkable historical structure that played a significant role in the kingdom’s defense and social organisation. The moats were part of an extensive network of earthworks that surrounded the ancient Benin, covering over 16,000 kilometres.

Olumo Rock in Ogun State is a massive rock formation which offers stunning views and natural tunnels, while the Agbokim Waterfall in Cross River State is a breathtaking waterfall that features seven cascades surrounded by lush green vegetation.

At the Ikogosi Warm Spring in Ekiti State, the warm spring and cold spring meet at a juncture, yet maintain their distinct properties. In Badagry in Lagos, the historic town showcases relics and artifacts from the slave trade, including the first storey building in Nigeria.

The Kano City Wall offers a glimpse into the ancient city’s rich history and cultural heritage, while the Osun Sacred Grove, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the home to the goddess of fertility, and features various shrines and effigies. The Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State and Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos also offer significant attractions.

For some of these sites that have deteriorated over time due to lack of care and mismanagement, the federal and state governments hosting them should come up with action plans to revive and restore them.

By now, Tinapa Resort, a visionary idea conceived when Donald Duke was the governor of Cross River State, would have been raking in billions of naira in revenue, but the dream died. Can the resort designed to offer a mix of business and leisure, including a movie production studio and casino, be revived?

What of the Obudu Mountain Resort, also in Calabar, Cross River State? Again, this resort would have been a paradise and money spinner by now. It is not too late to revive the resort with stunning views and temperate climate.

A major attraction for fun lovers and holiday makers in Lagos is “Detty December,” a slang for the highly festive and lively end-of-year revelry in December, which is gradually becoming a global phenomenon. While originating in Nigeria, the concept has spread with Lagos becoming a major destination for both cultural immersion and festive celebration.

Detty December delivered significant economic impact in Lagos last year. Most bookings for accommodation at hotels, apartments and event venues for this year’s Detty December have been concluded. Don’t be surprised if flights into Nigeria for Detty December 2.0 have been fully booked as the world is coming to Nigeria.

Apart from being the 5th largest economy in Africa, Lagos has also earned the reputation of being the “Entertainment Capital of Africa,” arising from the month-long frenzy of large-scale concerts featuring local and international artistes, private beach parties, and high-profile weddings, attracting local and Nigerian diaspora back home for celebrations that elevate the vibrancy of the city.

As we mark 65 years of nationhood, let very Nigerian say boldly, “I’m a proud Nigerian.” Wear a Nigerian lapel pin or place a Nigerian flag on your office desk or dining table at home with pride. Let us continue to humanise our experiences at every touchpoint worldwide and build a stronger Nigerian brand.

I congratulate all Nigerians on our 65th anniversary epoch. God bless Nigeria.

Braimah is a public relations specialist, marketing strategist and media entrepreneur. He is the publisher/editor-in-chief of Naija Times (https://ntm.ng) and Lagos Post (https://lagospost.ng), and can be reached via ehi.braimah@neomedia.com.ng.