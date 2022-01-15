Why NDLEA invited me, what I told operatives — Obi Cubana

Popular businessman, Obi Cubana, has revealed the reasons why the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency invited him and what he told the operatives of the anti-drug agency.

Obi Cubana revealed these and also spoke on his perception of hard drugs in an interview he granted Daddy Freeze.

In the interview with the popular On-Air-Personality on Instagram, the hotelier and club owner said: “In life, in growth, people must face certain challenges and I am facing mine right now, but I think the most painful of them you see I was in detention for four days and three nights I didn’t feel bad because I knew the agency will do a thorough job and if I am cleared I’ll be let to go.

“There was no witch hunting, nobody was after me.

“I’m sure the agencies will do their job very well.

“I’m sure and I have no doubt about that, but to link me to drugs, I have never felt so low.

“I wasn’t linked.

“They later said that….

“My own is that anything that has to do with narcotics/drugs to me is repulsive.

“It is something I have made a covenant with my God, with my children with my unborn generation that I will never support, I will never invest, I will never be part of it.

“Because this is something we fight every day, something that destroys generation.

“This is something my children can be a victim of so no human being that has brain….

“I wasn’t accused.

“I was never linked to anything but they said that somebody paid money into my account, which I believe that the agency in question also is a very responsible one and I know that at the end of the day whenever they are done with their investigation, it will be made known to the public and that’s the much I want to talk about it, please.

“It’s a sad phase I don’t want to go or discuss, but I just want to say it and then let’s talk about giving.”