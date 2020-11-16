The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has attributed the ground-breaking success of the nation’s telecom regulatory agency, Nigerian Communications Commission, to the quality of leadership the regulatory body enjoys.

Speaking while receiving the Board of Commissioners of NCC, led by its Chairman, Prof. Adeolu Akande, on Monday, the monarch also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing the Executive Vice Chairman of the regulatory body, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, after a highly-successful first five-year tenure as NCC’s helmsman.

Bayero said: “Indeed, the NCC has been playing a pivotal role in regulating and developing the telecommunications sector in the country, and this fact is well established and cannot be overemphasized.

“I, therefore, commend the leadership and pray for more successes for the Commission.”

Putting it more into perspective, Bayero observed that “wherever you see success, you don’t need to search further than the leadership for the reason.

“We thank God, who gave us President Buhari for giving us Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami as the Minister, and we are grateful to the President for reappointing Prof. Danbatta to continue with the good job he’s been doing.”

The Emir, who wished the Board of the Commission a fruitful deliberation during its retreat in the ancient city, however, charged the members to come up with resolutions that would have profound impacts on Nigerian people.

Earlier, Danbatta told the Emir that the board chose Kano again for its retreat because of the unmatched hospitality it received from the state during its previous retreat last year.

He said the board found it necessary to pay the courtesy visit to the monarch and seek his blessing before the commencement of the retreat.

He said: “We had this retreat last year here in Kano and decided to come again.

“But as it’s the tradition, we cannot come to Kano without coming here to seek your permission and blessing in order to start the retreat.

“Your Highness, we feel we must come here and show respect because we hold this institution in highest esteem.”

Members of the board, who accompanied the Chairman and the EVC to the palace were: Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Engr. Ubale Maska; Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Adeleke Adewolu; and Clement Baiye.

Others were: Prof. Millionaire Abowei, Aliyu Abubakar, Salman Muhammed and Chief Uche Onwude.

