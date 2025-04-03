Why Natasha’s recall petition failed – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced that the petition to recall the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, failed to meet the requirements of the constitution.

INEC, in an earlier statement on its X handle said, “The petition for the recall of the senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

Subsequently, the Commission said at its regular weekly meeting on Thursday, it considered and approved the report of its physical count of the signatures/thumbprints forwarded with the petition for the recall of Senator Natasha in line with Clause 2(b) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024.

In its further statement, INEC added that a petition for the recall of a senator must comply with the provision of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which requires the signatures of more than one-half of the registered voters in the constituency.

According to the electoral body, the total number of registered voters in the Kogi Central Senatorial District is 474,554.

“More than one-half of this figure (i.e., 50%+1) is 237,277+1, which is at least 237,278 voters.

“Across the 902 polling units in 57 registration areas and five local government areas that make up the senatorial district, the commission ascertained 208,132 signatures/thumbprints from the submission made by the petitioners.

“This translates to 43.86% of the registered voters, which falls short of the constitutional requirement by 29,146 signatories.

“Consequently, the petition has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution. Therefore, no further action shall be taken on the recall of the senator.

“In line with the provision of Clause 2(d) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, the Commission has issued a Public Notice to that effect which is also copied to the presiding officer of the Senate.

“The Commission had assured Nigerians that it would handle the matter with fairness to the parties involved and in line with the provisions of the law and our regulations and guidelines.

“First, we ensured that the petitioners complied with the requirements for the submission of the petition.

“Secondly, we notified the member sought to be recalled in writing, copied the presiding officer of the Senate and simultaneously published the notice on our website.

“Thirdly, we informed Nigerians that the next step would be to carefully ascertain the number of signatures/thumbprints to ensure that the petition complies with the requirement of the law. This exercise has now been completed.

“The public notice, along with a summary of the review of the signatures/thumbprints of the petitioners, which are disaggregated by local government areas, is available on our website and social media platforms for public information,” INEC stated.

