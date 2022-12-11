Why my wife left me — Comedian and actor Julius Agwu

Comedian and actor, Julius Agwu, has confirmed the crash of his marriage to his wife, Ibiere.

The comedian cum actor disclosed this in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, over the weekend.

Agwu told Daddy Freeze: “My wife said she is not marrying me again.

“That is true.

“She said she is tired of the marriage that she is not marrying me again.’”

They couple got married in May 2008 and have two children together.

In his interview with DaddyFreeze, Agwu stated that his children are currently in the United States of America.

He also revealed that he has been battling with his health and that at a time, he was in a coma for three months.

H’e said: “I had a tumour surgery in 2015, a brain surgery.

“I had it and came back and did my thanksgiving.

“After that, I travelled to London to do my show.

“Two days to my show, I was rushed to a hospital in 2016.

“I was in coma for three months.

“I thank God that I am alive.

“I just relapsed.

“That is why you have not been hearing my name.”





