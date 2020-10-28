In a rare newspaper interview, Prophet TB Joshua of The Synagogue Church of All Nations has given insight into how he handles his personal life, his family’s involvement in ministry and his response to criticism.

The interview was conducted at The SCOAN Prayer Mountain several weeks before the outbreak of the #EndSARS protests.

Joshua explained he spends most of his time in the “natural’ environment of the Prayer Mountain where he can take time to ‘rest’ and ‘receive from God’.

“This is where I started.

“I must have a library and a place where I can enjoy nature, not the air conditioner or fan – just nature as God created it.

“God is nature Himself and without nature, you cannot understand the Bible.

“Because the Bible is not history; when you are reading the Bible, you are reading the Holy Spirit.

“Time to rest is time to receive from God and time to work is time to give what you receive from God.

“When you talk of time to rest, this is the best place to rest, not in the midst of technology or going to New York or travelling about but you rest in the midst of nature.”

When asked why he chose to develop the once unkempt swampy area into a beautiful nature resort for prayer, the cleric insisted it was an instruction from God.

Joshua said: “God spoke to me and brought me here.

“I have been following God’s vision, God’s mission.

“When I am out of God’s mission, I am finished.

“That is why you will not see me preach every Sunday or go on television to preach every day.

“I must hear from God before saying anything.

“Every time can be good for you and every time can be the best time for you, but for me, I must have a corresponding grace or power because the Holy Spirit must suggest what to do before I do them.

“If not, I will not be able to have God’s result.”

Joshua equally explained this was the reason he seldom appeared in public gatherings and didn’t have church branches.

He said: “There is no other branch anywhere else in the world, but it (The SCOAN) touches everywhere in the world.

“I am waiting for God to let me know if there will be branches or not; the important thing is that we should focus on building the people and not the church.”

When asked about his family’s involvement in his ministry, the cleric explained that “anointing” comes from God, not biological connection.

He said: “I would have loved my wife to be like me, but I cannot make her what I am; it is God.

“I can’t anoint her; God is the one that anoints people.

“This is not a biological issue; it is an inheritance from the saints – being a partaker of the inheritance from the saints.

“So, therefore, I should not use anything in my biological life to stop my spiritual life.

“This is an apostolic ministry; it is not a ministry where you read the Bible, go to theology school, get your certificate and you start preaching!

“No. It is purely divine.”

Joshua explained that his three daughters were still engaged in academic pursuits.

When asked about how he handles criticism and persecution, Joshua revealed it was simply part of God’s plan for his mission to be known worldwide.

He said: “It is always good if at the beginning they don’t see what is good about you.

“If they don’t see your journey at the beginning, they will criticise you.

“It is good for you in the end.

“So, if they praise you from the beginning, it is not encouraging.

“If Nigerians have been accepting me right from the beginning of my mission, I think that would have affected my mission to the world.”

Joshua cited an example of the crusade he held last year in Nazareth, Israel, which attracted pilgrims from across the globe and received international media attention.

When asked why the Nazareth meeting was accompanied by controversy and protests from religious figures, Joshua insisted it was Scriptural.

He said: “Because it happened to Jesus, I cannot be greater than my Master.

“A tenant cannot be greater than his landlord.

“If the landlord is criticised, who is a tenant.”