Chris Lawrence, husband of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega Dominic, has reacted to the backlash he has received from fans of the reality TV show following her actions and comments in the last few days.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Tega and Boma kissed barely 24 hours after they had their under the duvet movement.

The reality show viewers felt her comments were disrespectful to her husband and questioned the kind of husband he is to tolerate such.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Lawrence said the last 24 hours have been hell for his family.

He said though she has said some things on the show to spite him, he would still show support to her.

Lawrence admitted that he has cheated on her and that incident broke their bond as a couple.

He even disclosed that he cheated on her in their matrimonial home while pledging to always show her support.

His post reads: “First of all, I Love My Wife so much.

“However, I will like to state that our marriage is not perfect just like many other marriages out there.

“We are two imperfect people.

“The past 24 hours has been hell for us as a family.

“I have wronged my wife in so many ways but cheating on her was what broke the bond we had as a couple.

“efore you judge me, please note that I’m not perfect.

“I’m not the best husband as you all think I am.

“I cheated on my wife in our matrimonial home. I am not proud of this.

“This mistake has caused so much damage in our marriage to the extent of her threatening to leave our once happy home.

“In my own little way, I have tried to make amends for everything I have done wrong.

“I have tried to support her dreams, to campaign and defend her and also to be a better man.

“But all these are done in her absence.

“She doesn’t deserve me. She deserves her happiness and peace of mind.

“And if she is doing or saying anything to spite me, it’s because I deserve it.

“I am sorry babe for not being the man you wanted me to be for you.

“I am sorry for everything.

“I am just a man that erred and hoped to be forgiven.

“I love my wife and will give her all the support she needs.

“Even if she doesn’t forgive me, I want the best for her because she has been nothing but the best woman in my life.

“God bless you all for your prayers and support. @its_tegadominic.”