Why my record-breaking jollof pot is not for sale — Hilda Baci

Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has said that the giant pot used during her historic Guinness feat will not be auctioned or sold.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday hosted at the Gino Nigeria office in Lagos, Hilda said the pot had become more than just cookware, describing it as a national and global symbol.

“Oh, you may not have heard of it. Oh, trust me, so many people have asked about that pot. Some people want to buy it, they said we should auction it,” she told reporters.

Hilda explained that the pot represents history, faith, and innovation, highlighting the painstaking effort that went into putting it together.

“That (pot) is a symbol of a lot of beautiful things. It’s a symbol of history. It’s a symbol of faith. It’s a symbol of innovation. Because, trust me, the process of putting that pot together, you know, it’s a symbol of many things,” she noted.

Hilda added that she and her team want the pot to remain a source of inspiration for years to come.

“I think we agree that this is something that we want 10 years from now, 20 years from now, for people to still be able to see and point to.

“I think that was the biggest pot of jollof rice in Nigeria. In the world, not just Nigeria, because it’s been established for the first time.

“I mean, right now, I can tell you we’re definitely not going to auction it,” she stressed.

The record-breaking chef revealed that the pot would eventually be restored to its original form and displayed for public viewing.

“We’re not going to sell it. We’re going to make sure that as many people as possible get to see it in its glory.

“And you’re probably going to ask me, are you going to keep it in that shape, no?

“We’re going to put it back in a form that it originally was. And, I don’t know, you’ll find it maybe on your way to work or in a museum somewhere,” Baci said.

