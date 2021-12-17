Why my husband killed himself — Wife of man who plunged into lagoon

Sofiat Amusa, wife of the 25-year-old man who committed suicide by jumping into the lagoon in Epe, Lagos State, Olalekan Odunare, has attributed her husband’s death to frustration, depression and lack of parental care.

The mother of one disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Epe, Lagos State.

Amusa said that the ugly incident that claimed her husband’s life occurred at around 7:15am on December 14.

She said Odunare had been intimating the family with frightening goodbye messages, instructing his parents to take care of his wife and 11-month-old daughter.

The 21-year-old wife said that both of them were not legally married but are known as spouses to both parents.

Amusa said: “We live together before his demise but he has been acting strangely for some days before his death.

“I complained about his strange behaviour to his parents, but they ignored it until he died.

“Lack of parental care, depression and frustration of not been attended to by his parents contributed to my husband’s death.

“My husband’s dead body was found two days after he plunged into the lagoon and he has since been buried at the lagoon side.”

Amusa said contrary to the age given on the social media, her late hubby was 25 years old old and not 21.

She said: “My husband was born on December 1 while I was born on December 22.

“We used to celebrate our birthday together on December 22, which is my birthday.

“My husband studied Quantity Surveying at the Lagos State Polytechnic and was awarded an OND.”

Amusa appealed to all Nigerians to come to her rescue for food and cash support to take care of their daughter.

She said: “I can’t take care of the baby girl all alone.

“I need help from philanthropists, NGOs and other well-meaning Nigerians.

“I am learning tailoring.

“I don’t collect salary.

“I have been surviving with my husband on his monthly salary before his death.

“Now that he is late, I have nothing to fall back on.

“My late husband works at Alaro City in Epe.

“I need help from Nigerians to train the baby to university level.”