Why my father’s illness was kept private -Peter Rufai’s daughter

One of Peter Rufai’s daughters, Confidence, has explained why her father’s illness was kept private, saying it reflected his strong love for a quiet life.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rufai, a member of the victorious 1994 AFCON Super Eagles squad, passed away on July 3.

Rufai was honoured alongside three other Nigerian sports legends during a ‘Night of Tributes’ organised by Segun Odegbami and sponsored by Air Peace’s Chairman, Allen Onyema.

The event, held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Victoria Island, drew notable figures from the nation’s sporting community.

Many Nigerians, unaware of Rufai’s illness, were shocked by his sudden death. Confidence clarified that her father had wished for complete privacy.

“To those who felt hurt by the secrecy, I apologise. My dad loved privacy. He truly enjoyed a quiet, reserved life.

“He didn’t want publicity about his condition. He would rather pass on peacefully than remain in the public eye because of illness.

“Honestly, he valued his dignity. He never sought public sympathy. Even in hardship, he preferred to remain silent and composed.

“My dad never bragged or sought attention. His sense of self-respect was deep. I see that trait reflected in myself,” Confidence said.

Speaking about Rufai’s patriotism, Confidence described him as a selfless Nigerian who gave everything to serve his country.

“When describing someone exceptional, words often fall short. Nigerians will judge him based on what they feel he earned.

“For me, describing my dad goes beyond words. He was a father figure not only to us but to many others.

“He often reminded us that his duty extended beyond family. He felt responsible for those less privileged than us.

“I cannot put a value on how Nigeria can honour him. His dedication to the country was beyond compensation,” she said.

Confidence also revealed that plans for Rufai’s burial are underway and would be announced soon.

“Some of us have followed in his sporting footsteps. My brothers are also involved. In time, more may come,

“My dad’s quiet nature runs in us. We prefer to keep things discreet. More will be revealed gradually.

“His burial date will soon be made public,” she said.

NAN reports that other honourees at the tribute event included Moses Effiong, MON (Oct. 1959 – Jan. 2025), a 1980 AFCON winner.

Charles Bassey, MON (June 1954 – April 2025), was also part of the 1980 AFCON-winning team.

Christian Chukwu (Jan. 1951 – April 2025), captained the 1980 AFCON Super Eagles squad.

Obisia Nwakpa (May 1950 – June 2025), nicknamed “Golden Gloves,” was a renowned boxer and Olympic competitor in the Lightweight category.

Dignitaries present included LSSC Director-General Lekan Fatodu, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema.

Others included Nigeria Football Federation officials, led by NNL Chairman George Aluo, Director of Communications Ademola Olajire, and Segun Odegbami.

Also in attendance were ex-Super Eagles stars Etim Esin, Waidi Akanni, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House, and several others.

