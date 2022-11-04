Why my father paid €3m to rent yacht for birthday — DJ Cuppy + Video

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has revealed why her father paid €3 million, about N2.2 billion, to rent a luxurious yacht for this 60th birthday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Otedola had said the yacht belongs to one of his childhood idols, Aristotle Onassis.

He said he would be on it with his family members for three weeks to mark his birthday.

Justifying her father’s decision, DJ Cuppy, born Florence Otedola, wrote on her Instagram page: “My father @FemiOtedola always dreamt as a little boy to visit the iconic 99m super-yacht CHRISTINA O because it was owned by his (and my) role model Aristotle Onassis ⛴🇬🇷

“To celebrate his 60th, not only did he visit the yacht, but has chartered it for his loved ones so we can live here for the next 3 weeks! 🛳⚓️ Looking at my father I can see how happy, accomplished, and still in disbelief he is. This is what love looks like ❤️ #FamilyFirst

"Chase your dreams, you never know…"






