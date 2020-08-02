The Oyo State Government has settled the rift with Florence, the widow of a former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

This was revealed by the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, when he spoke with newsmen who paid him a Sallah visit.

Olaniyan had come under attack by Florence when he went to pay the family a condolence visit shortly before the burial of her husband.

He was also prevented from having access to the venue of the burial as the representative of the Oyo State Government.

The Deputy Governor, who spoke on Saturday, said: “She (Mrs. Ajimobi) has called and we have settled everything.

“I understand her.

“She was grieving, mourning the death of her husband.

“We don’t know the enormity of that grief.”

Olaniyan said he was not angry with Florence and had nothing against the family.

He said: “I was not angry with Mrs. Ajimobi and the family.

“I had no premonition that something like that was going to happen.

“When you are going into politics, you must not forget to put the Omoluabi ethos in your bag.

“In fact, you must have had it before going into politics.

“You must know when to give respect.

“I cautioned the ADC and Chief Detail after we got there that nobody must be touched.

“I told them to keep their heads when others were losing theirs.”