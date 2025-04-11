Why most women quit corporate jobs — Don

Prof. Olusola Akinbobola of Redeemer’s University, Ede in Osun State says majority of women with corporate jobs are often tempted to quit due to the conflict between work and family roles.

Akinbobola, a professor of Industrial/Organisational Psychology, Faculty of Social Sciences, made the remarks while delivering the 18th inaugural lecture of the university in Ede.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the lecture was themed: “Reciprocity In Workplace: Nurturing Positive Job Attitude And Productive Behaviour.”

The don noted that a woman needed to prioritise her duties to her immediate family members before playing her role at work.

According to Akinbobola, conflict will continue to exist as women fulfill their obligations to the family and in the workplace.She said: “There are two types of role conflicts for women: family-work conflict and work-family conflict.

“A high quality of work life contributes to a greater productivity of the organisation as well as to the health of the individual.

“Studies have revealed that family-work conflict interferes with the quality of work life.“The working woman needs to oblige her duties to her immediate family members, coupled with playing her roles at work.

“Where, unfortunately, conflicts arise, the quality of work life is jeopardised and these conflicts between work and family roles lead to the majority of women nursing the intention to quit their organisation.“

The feeling of ‘glass ceiling’ makes women decide to leave the corporate workforce, resulting in a brain drain required corporate and management talents.”Akinbobola also said that employees, who felt they were being treated and paid well, reciprocated with positive attitudes.

She added: “On the other hand, players who feel they are not paid equitably show low involvement towards the job.“I recommend that organisations should be intentional in giving support, care for welfare, and fulfilling the needs of the employees.“

Management should also encourage women’s participation at all levels, especially at decision making exercises.“This ensures job retention in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) number 5 of gender equality and women empowerment.”

