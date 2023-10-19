Why Mohbad son’s DNA test must be done in my presence – Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has explained the reasons he felt the Deoxyribonucleic acid, popularly known as DNA of his deceased child’s son, Liam, must be done in his presence.

Aloba mentioned the need to clear the heated controversy among Nigerians about the paternity of the child and other surrounding issues between the former Marlian singer and his wife.

In an interview with Stams TV on Wednesday, the late singer’s father also emphasised the importance of the test while discrediting the rumour about the DNA being done in a post made by popular skit maker, OGBCultist, who is believed to be Mohbad’s friend.

He also proposed that the test be conducted at two different hospitals to ensure the accuracy of the results.

Aloba said, “Concerning the DNA test, it’s a must they do it. Nigerians are demanding it. I heard rumours that they did it, but no matter what, I’m Mohbad’s father, so I’ll give consent to the DNA test or send anyone who can represent me during the test if I’m not there to know how they’ll do it. And even when they want to do it, it should be done in two different places so we can be very sure and know the truth.

“Also, where I am from in Ikere Ekiti, even Olu Ikere just left my side now after visiting me. We don’t accept bastards where I’m from, but it will be a thing of joy for me if this child is Mohbad’s because this is the only child he said he left for me. Three days before his death, I was with him, he even served me food, and he put Liam on my hands, and he was taking pictures.

He added that he is also interested in the police rounding off their investigation process so that the burial rites of his late child would be done.