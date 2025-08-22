Why military burns vessels arrested for crimes — CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has offered reasons why the military burns vessels used for oil theft and other crimes.

General Musa offered the reasons for the decision when he featured as a guest on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Thursday.

He said among others that slow prosecution and weak legal processes allow offenders to return to business with little or no consequence.

He said after troops risk their lives to apprehend suspects, they are released on technical grounds or subjected to light penalties.

This, he said, discourages soldiers and emboldens criminals.

Musa cited instances in the Niger Delta where vessels used for oil theft were returned to operators after token fines.

He said: “In the South South, we arrest a vessel.

“They (offenders) give them peanuts, and the vessel is back.

“And that is why we started burning them.

“Again, people started talking about the environment, so we are now caught between the devil and the deep blue sea.

“For us, we started burning those items once they are found and arrested, and started having peace.

“But as long as we keep on arresting them and handing them over, and they go through the legal system, it becomes a problem.

“It takes a long time to prosecute.

“It has to do with the legal system.

“Sometimes, when cases are taken to court, they get knocked out.

“We have to review our legal system.

“If we have special courts that will treat cases quickly, it will help.

“We need to review the punishment for offences.

“When people know they can get away with anything, impunity sets in, and that is critical.

“You risk your life, make an arrest, and then tomorrow you hear the suspect is released.

“Do you think that soldier is ready to sacrifice himself to go and make arrests again?”

