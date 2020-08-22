Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire’s arrest allegedly came after his sister was stabbed in the arm during a night out.

The 27-year-old spent a second night in a Greek jail last night following his arrest on Thursday night for reportedly getting involved in a fight outside of a bar in Mykonos.

According to local publication Mykonos Voice, the altercation began when the England star stepped in to defend his sister Daisy when she was stabbed in the arm with “a sharp object”.

A brawl was then said to have broken out between Maguire’s group and another group of British tourists and when police arrived, he was accused of being “verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him”.

Two police officers are thought to have suffered facial injuries as they were knocked to the ground in an ensuing scrap, resulting in Maguire and two friends being arrested, with one of the trio then accused of attempting to offer a bribe in order to make the situation disappear.

The centre-back and his two friends are facing a prosecutor on the island of Syros charged with violence against officials, bodily harm and attempted bribery – all of which Maguire denies.

Describing the events of the night, one eyewitness alleged to The Sun: “There was a group of guys who had been chanting at Harry on Wednesday night, but it was a bit of banter.

“On Thursday they were more aggressive, saying, ‘F*ck United’. They were trying to wind him up. They were also trying to mess around with a group of girls there.

“Harry got upset. They told Harry, ‘F*ck United’ again and a brawl started with Harry’s mates. As they fell to the ground Harry was kicking the guys in the back. The girls were screaming.

“Two police officers nearby came to try and break it up and Harry got really pissed off with them. He was telling them, ‘Go f*ck yourselves, this is none of your business.’ They tried to arrest him and Harry started hitting the police. They had to call for back-up.

“Two or three more police came but Harry was so strong and upset that they couldn’t pin him down. He was screaming at them, they had a really hard time — at least one police officer was hurt. It took more than five officers to get him down.”

United have said that they are “aware” of Maguire’s situation but have yet to make further comment.

