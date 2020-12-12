The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has adduced reasons why the candidate of the National Democratic Congress in last week’s presidential election in Ghana, John Mahama, lost to the incumbent and candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ayodele spoke on the issue on Thursday with newsmen through his Media Office.

Primate Ayodele in his prophecy about the election, had said the only way Mahama could win the election was if he works seriously on the Volta and northern regions.

Primate Ayodele’s words: “If John Mahama wants to win, he should work on the Northern region and Volta region.

“He has not done what he is supposed to do.

“If an election happens today, without mincing words, Nana Akufo Addo will defeat him.

“The only thing John Mahama needs to do is to wake up, strategise, focus on the Upper Volta and Northern regions.

“That is where he will get victory.

“If he doesn’t follow that trend, he will lose.

“The way John Mahama is approaching the campaign is wrong.

“He needs to work hard to get his victory.

“I foresee that there will be violence in Ghana election, and court challenges after the election.”

Just like the US election, Primate Ayodele prophesied that Joe Biden would win, but needed to work on fives states: Ohio, California, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Colorado.

He said if Biden he loses them, he will lose out to Donald Trump in the election.

Biden won four out of these states and eventually became the United States of America President-elect.