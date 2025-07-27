‘Why late emir of Gusau was not buried in royal family graveyard but public cemetery’

The late Emir of Gusau in Zamfara State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, was buried in a public cemetery in Gusau instead of the royal family graveyard based on his wish.

The Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, also the Chairman of Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, made this known in Gusau while commenting on the deceased.

Ahmad said the late emir had directed that his remains be buried at a public graveyard.

He described Bello as God fearing, jovial, approachable, sincere, and frank during his 10 years on the throne.

“He shared love, understanding and kept his promises with his subjects,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late emir passed away at the age of 71 in a private hospital in Abuja on Friday after a protracted illness

The funeral prayer in Gusau on Friday was attended by thousands of people, including dignitaries like Governor Dauda Lawal; his deputy, Alhaji Mani Mummuni; and national and state lawmakers.

