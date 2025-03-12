Why Lagos is witnessing poor power supply — TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria says that the “lines cut” that occurred between Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso-Ikeja West 330 Kilovolt transmission line affected power supply to Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, the TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Mbah, the incident occurred on Sunday.

She said that the incident resulted in a reduction of approximately 350 Megawatts (MW) of bulk electricity supply to Lagos, affecting both Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies.

According to her, the temporary drop in bulk power supply caused a significant load shedding within the Eko and Ikeja franchise areas.

She said TCN had mobilised its engineers to the site and conveyed necessary materials to repair the snapped sections of the 330kV Omotoso-Ikeja West transmission line.

Mbah added: “Repair work is expected to be completed within three days, after which the full bulk power supply will be restored through the transmission line route.

“TCN apologises for any inconvenience caused to the government, Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution companies, and electricity consumers in Lagos.”

