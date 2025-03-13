Why Lagos-Calabar highway project’s not wasteful, Shehu Sani replies Obasanjo

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has stated that the N15.6 trillion Lagos-Calabar coastal highway is not a wasteful project.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had described the coastal highway project as a wasteful and corrupt venture.
He also criticised the President Bola Tinubu administration for spending N21 billion on a new official residence for Vice-President Kashim Shettima.
Obasanjo made these remarks in chapter six of his new book ‘Nigeria: Past and Future’, which was unveiled last week to mark his 88th birthday.
He said, “State resources are captured and appropriated, with a pittance to staff and associates to silence whistleblowers.
“Typical examples of waste, corruption and misplaced priority are the murky Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road on which the President had turned deaf ears to protests and the new Vice-President’s official residence built at a cost of N21bn in the time of economic hardship to showcase the administration hitting the ground running and to show the importance of the office of the Vice-President. What small minds!”
Reacting in a post via his official X handle on Thursday, Sani said the highway project is not wasteful, adding that the funds for the project could have been stolen.
He wrote, “I don’t think Lagos-Calabar highway is wasteful, taking cognisance that such amount of money for the project can be stolen by one man, as it happened in the CBN in the past.”