Why journalists must network against extremism, by Senator Iroegbu 

Distinguished guests, esteemed colleagues, media professionals, partners, and friends, it is my honour to warmly welcome you all to this Two-Day Media Capacity Building, Roundtable, Dialogue, and the Flag-Off of the Media in PCVE Network also known as Media Against Violent Extremism (MAVE). On behalf of the PCVE Knowledge, Innovation and Resource Hub (KIRH) and the PAVE Network, I extend our deepest gratitude for your presence here today.

We have gathered at a critical moment in our nation’s history. Nigeria — like many societies — continues to confront the threats of violent extremism and insecurity.

These challenges not only undermine peace and security but also erode trust, weaken social cohesion, and disrupt economic growth. Yet, in the midst of these trials, we are reminded of one enduring truth: the media is not just a messenger of events, but a powerful shaper of narratives and a driver of transformation.

This forum is designed to:

• Formally launch the Media in PCVE Network (MAVE) as a framework for sustainable collaboration among journalists, editors, and media houses.

• Introduce key institutional frameworks including PF-NAP, NCTC–ONSA, IPCR, and KIRH initiatives, ensuring synergy between government, civil society, and the media.

• Build capacity for conflict-sensitive and responsible reporting, with a particular emphasis on how narratives influence peace, stability, and development.

• Foster partnerships between the media, government, civil society, and economic actors to strengthen Nigeria’s resilience.

• Amplify peace-driven narratives — of tolerance, resilience, and unity — to counter divisive voices and extremist ideologies.

Our expectation is that, by the end of these two days, we will have created not only a network but also a shared commitment to responsible journalism that defends peace, strengthens national cohesion, and safeguards our collective future.

Together, let us set the stage for a media landscape that does not merely report conflict but helps to prevent it, transform it, and build bridges of understanding across our communities.

I welcome you all once again, and I look forward to the robust discussions, practical exchanges, and concrete outcomes that will emerge from this gathering.

Thank you.

. Being the welcome address by Iroegbu, a Media Consultant and Facilitator at the Two-Day Media Capacity Building, Roundtable, Dialogue, and Flag-Off of the Media in PCVE Network (MAVE) in Abuja on September 1, 2025.

Post Views: 3