The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has adduced why President Muhammadu Buhari hardly achieved much since he came into office in 2015.

El-Rufai also spoke on his expectations for Nigeria from 2023.

The governor spoke on these issues on Thursday during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group, as reported by The PUNCH.

The event, which was tagged: “Developing a Viable Nation 2,” was hosted by Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo.

According to the report by The PUNCH, El-Rufai said it was his wish that the next president of Nigeria would not be more than 65 years.

The governor said political leadership is mentally and physically draining and a younger person would handle the stress better than an older person.

El-Rufai said President Muhammadu Buhari hardly achieved much because he is a nice guy that doesn’t like to sack.

He said he believed in sacking incompetent hands and that was why he achieved more.

He said: “I fire people so I get higher execution rates.

“President Buhari is a nice guy, he doesn’t fire people so he has a slower execution rate.”