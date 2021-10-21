Why I’ve been advocating declaration of bandits as terrorists — El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has given reasons for his advocacy that bandits should be declared as terrorists.

El-Rufai, whose state has witnessed several attacks, spoke on Wednesday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

He spoke after receiving the third quarter security report from the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He said he has been an advocate of declaring bandits as terrorists since 2017.

He said his reason was because this would enable the Nigerian military attack and kill “these bandits without any major consequences in the international law”.

El-Rufai said: “We in the Kaduna State Government had always urged for the declaration of bandits as insurgents and terrorists.

“We have written letters to the Federal Government since 2017 asking for this declaration because it is this declaration that will allow the Nigerian military to attack and kill these bandits without any major consequences in the international law.

“So, we support the resolution by the National Assembly and we are going to follow up with a letter of support for the Federal Government to declare these bandits and insurgents as terrorists so that they will be fair game for our military.”

Aruwan had in his report said bandits killed no fewer than 343 and abducted 830 persons as well as ‎injured 210 persons, among them women and minors, in the third quarter of 2021 in the state.

He said: “The operations against the bandits that began in this last quarter are degrading bandits, but are not yet simultaneous across all the affected states in the North West region.

“That explains the limitations that our personnel and other resource deficits have imposed on federal security agencies.

“There are simply no enough boots on the ground to have credible deployment to most places, deter crime, and restore order.

“That is the reality that we face.

“Many state governments in the North West and North Central have adopted a non-conventional approach to help the security agencies to better protect our communities.

“In our own case, we have about 900 trained and vetted vigilantes personnel working with the security agencies.

“However, we still observed that there is no alternative to launching simultaneous operations in all states.”