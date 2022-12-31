Why it’s mandatory for North to support Tinubu – Ganduje

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has offered reasons why it is mandatory for the North to support and vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Ganduje spoke at an event by the Volunteers For Democracy held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The VFD is led by the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji.

According to the Governor, Tinubu has made enough sacrifices for democracy and the development of Nigeria, especially his efforts towards supporting the course of Northerners, hence it was pay back time.

He said: “The North and Northerners have no excuse not to support and vote for Tinubu and the APC.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done incredibly well while supporting the course of Northerners and the development of Nigeria.

“So, it is time to pay back.

“Tinubu supported (President Muhammadu) Buhari all the way until he became president.

“He did not ask for any political appointment and continued to support the government.

“I have never seen someone who loves Northerners like him.”