Why is sex important in a relationship?, by Tiwa Says

Welcome to the month of love! Can you feel it in the air?

Cupid’s arrow will be striking a lot of people this season. A lot of babies will also be conceived this month. Beware!

Talking about love, It makes me wonder: Is sex really important in a relationship? In my opinion, it is.

That is not to say it is everything though, there are a lot more things that make a relationship healthy.

Some people have happy and fulfilling relationships without making sex a priority. So it’s really a question of finding what works for you and sticking by it. Still, there are some valid reasons why sex is crucial in a relationship.

Sex strengthens bond: Physical intimacy often goes hand in hand with emotional intimacy, between partners who are sexually compatible. Whether you are just building a bond or you want to strengthen what you already have, sex gives that bond.

To keep your woman happy: There’s this stereotype that men are the sex-crazed gender…well, sorry to burst your bubble… that isn’t always the case. Women want sex too, and they want more than they are actually getting. Some women hold back because culture norms dictate that the man must initiate sex.

With that said, it’s not just about the number of times you have sex, the quality of the sex you are having matters. It has to be something you are both enjoying. Don’t fall into a sexual routine that becomes boring over time.

Sex has health benefits: Sex is not just a fun activity, it has health and physical benefits for both partners. There’s a connection between frequency of sex and overall well-being.

For security: Having sex often may make you or your partner feel more secure in the relationship and improve your self confidence. You have to be sexually compatible with your partner to have an active and exciting sex life. It is important to note that you may be having great sex and still not have a good relationship because there are other factors that make a relationship work.

Not everybody needs to have sex in order to have a healthy and happy relationship, but some people do.

What’s important is that you and your partner understand each other’s needs and desires, no matter what they are.

Open communication is always a good idea and it is essential for a relationship.

Enjoy your weekend.

#tiwa_says.

[email protected].

09032331388.