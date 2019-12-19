President Muhammadu Buhari has justified continuous stay in office of the Interim Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The President gave the justification in a statement on Thursday.

The Senate had put the budget of the NDDC on hold following the failure of President Buhari to swear-in the NDDC Board confirmed by the Upper Chamber.

Buhari however in the statement issued on Thursday said he approved that the Board of the NDDC be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organization.

He said the board will not be inaugurated until conclusion of forensic audit of the agency.

The President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.