Why I’m worried about Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given reasons why he is worried about the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo instead of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Wike spoke on the development on Tuesday at the flag-off of the construction of Mgbuodohia Road.

He said: “I meant no bad.

“I’m only worried as a prominent PDP member.

“A man who loves PDP should be worried.

“That’s all my concern.

“I was not mocking anybody.

“I was merely worried because my prayer was: ‘Let Obasanjo remain quiet and not say anything.’

“That was my prayer, but my prayer didn’t work.

“My prayer was that if this man makes any statement, it indicts us because he was president under the Peoples Democratic Party for eight years and he worked with our presidential candidate for eight years.

“One now concludes that having done so, then the principal will hand over to (him) having thought that this is the person that I think should do this job better.

“But when the principal has said: ‘No, it’s another person,’ it worried me and that’s why I said something is fundamentally wrong.

“Instead of them to say: ‘What do you think is wrong?,’ you are abusing me.

“What did I do?

“I didn’t do anything.

“All I (expressed) was a concern: ‘Something is fundamentally wrong.’

“If you care for this party, it is for you to now go back (and ask): ‘What is it that is fundamentally wrong that this man did what he did?’

“And then you’re abusing me.

“I don’t understand.

“You’re abusing the man that is worried that the party should do something.

“I’ve told people, those who love this party, those who know that if anything happens to this party are those who are worried about the party, not those who are moving around every day.

“They are not bothered but those of us who since 1998, we joined this party, contributed for the survival of this party till now, that’s why we’re always shouting.”

Wike then spoke on the position of the G5 Governors made up of himself, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

He said: “I don’t need anything.

“If anybody thinks that you can just sit in your house and dish our orders, it will not work.

“The house will collapse on you.

“So, you better think twice.

“So, stop sending all these your errand who don’t have any jobs.

“I have a job, that’s why I’m working up till now till May 29.”