A former Governor of Kano State, Mallam Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said he was not surprised how his successor and present Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is treating him.

Mallam Kwankwaso, who has been at loggerheads with the Governor, said this in an interview he granted Sunday PUNCH.

He said it would have been shocking if his story was different from others who had helped people who succeeded them in Nigeria.

He, however, said what could be shocking was the extent to which Ganduje took his.

At present, both are engaged in a war for the soul of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State.

Kwankwaso told Sunday PUNCH: “Many people ask this question but I always ask the same people another question.

“It is difficult to see anytime, anywhere in this country where a governor handed over to another person either deputy governor, friend, commissioner or somebody from the private sector and not have issues with his predecessor.

“I have not seen a good example.

“Mine could be extreme because I had been carrying him along for almost two decades.

“For me, first and foremost, it is human nature, especially those who don’t understand.

“There are people who think they can never go high unless they destroy the ladder they used to climb.

“And there is nothing you can do about it, even though we try to manage them because nobody would like to go into an unnecessary fight, especially with a government you helped built both at the state and national levels.”