Why Igbos are hated in Nigeria — Aisha Yesufu + Video

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu, has stated her opinion on why the Igbo people in Nigeria are hated by many other tribes in Nigeria.

The member of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council stated this in a video now trending on social media.

The Edo State born activist pointed to the success and enduring spirit of the Igbo as a reason why many other tribes and people in Nigeria hate what she described as the guts of the Igbo.

Yesufu in the video enjoined the Igbo not to flinch even if they are hated by other tribes, while telling them that to cower in the face of the hostility would be the greatest disservice to themselves and to Nigeria.

Recall that Yesufu is an Obident, a name given to the supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.